Northern Take Big Lead in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 Points Table

A spellbinding performance by Abrar Ahmed handed Sindh their second consecutive win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 as they defeated Balochistan by 10 wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The mystery spinner took four wickets on the last day of the fifth round to record his fourth five-wicket haul in six innings after he had dismissed Abdul Wahid Bangalzai on Sunday. Abrar returned five for 49.

With 28 wickets at a brilliant average of 17.68, Abrar continues to be the leading wicket-taker this season as his extraordinary first-class run continues.

ALSO READ Babar Azam’s Video of Motivational Speech After India Loss Goes Viral

Balochistan trailed Sindh by 121 runs at the start of their second innings yesterday and were bowled out for 190 after beginning the proceedings on 56 for three. Kashif Bhatti, who batted at number eight, top-scored with 37, and his captain Asad Shafiq was the next best performer with the bat with 67-ball 31.

Openers Omair Bin Yousuf and Saim Ayub steered Sindh to the 70-run target safely, scoring 22 not out and 48 not out respectively.

The Punjab Derby ended in a draw at the Multan Cricket Stadium following a remarkable fightback by centurion Salman Ali Agha and Azam Khan, who made 78.

ALSO READ Gwadar Sharks and Bahawalpur Royals to Face-off in Inaugural PJL Final

Southern Punjab began the final day on 80 for two and had a second innings trail of 42 to surmount. Salman and Azam struck a 169-run partnership for the fifth wicket that brought Southern Punjab back into the game.

Salman made 103 off 169 and Azam made 78 off 130 as Southern Punjab made 330 for eight before stumps were drawn.

Mohammad Ali will remember the Multan Cricket Stadium for a long time as the right-arm pacer recorded his second fiver-fer of the match, returning five for 71.

Here’s how things stand after five rounds of ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: