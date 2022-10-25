Pakistan U19’s Squad Announced for Bangladesh Tour

Promising wicketkeeper-batter, Saad Baig, will captain Pakistan U19 in the next month’s series against Bangladesh which will be played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. The two sides will face off in a solitary four-day match, three One-Days (45-over) and two T20s. The two boards have made the decision to replace the last two one-day matches with T20s to provide an all-round, all-format exposure to teenage cricketers in a competitive setting of international cricket.

Sixteen-year-old Saad, who hails from Karachi, has had an impressive 2022-23 season. He was the second-best batter in the 50-over National U19 Cup with 299 runs at a staggering average of 99.67 and a strike rate of 109.12. The left-handed Sindh Blues batter also struck two centuries in four outings with 103 being his highest score of the tournament. Behind the stumps, he was involved in nine dismissals.

In the three-day National U19 Championship campaign, Saad scored 200 runs and dismissed 11 batters in six matches.

Captaining Hyderabad Hunters in the Pakistan Junior League, the first of its kind U19 T20 tournament, Saad scored 149 runs including one half-century at a strike rate of 121.

Basit Ali, who belongs to Dera Murad Jamali, has been rewarded for his phenomenal run in the PJL and the One-Day and Three-Day tournaments with his selection in all three sides. Basit was the sole centurion of the inaugural PJL and took home player of the tournament and best batter of the tournament awards for smashing 379 runs at a towering average of 63.17 and a sparkling strike rate of 150.40.

The right-hander was the fourth-best run-getter in the Three-Day Championship with 323 runs at an average of almost 54 and an average of 66.67 in the four One-Day tournament matches as he piled up 200 runs.

The squads were announced after a meeting of the junior selection committee, which is headed by the national men’s chief selector, Muhammad Wasim. The players were selected after going through a robust process. In the 2022-23 season, the U19 players featured in a 93-team U19 City Cricket Association tournament held in six Cricket Associations, which was later trimmed to 480 teenage players, that participated in the 24-team U19 Divisional tournament and later the performers of the Divisional tournament took part in the 12-team National U19 tournaments. The performers of the recently-concluded six-team Pakistan Junior League were also considered for selection.

The players will assemble at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore on 26 October for a five-day-long pre-series camp that will run from 27 to 31 October before the squad travels to Faisalabad on 1 November.

Pakistan U19 four-day squad for Bangladesh series:

Saad Baig Abdul Basit Ali Asfand Basit Ali Habibullah Haseeb Nazim Mohammad Farooq Mohammad Ibtisam Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Nabeel Mohammad Shoaib Mohammad Tayyab Arif Mohammad Zulkifal Naveed Ahmed Uzair Mumtaz Wahaj Riaz

Pakistan U19 ODI squad for Bangladesh series:

Saad Baig Abdul Basit Ali Asfand Ali Raza Arafat Minhas Basit Ali Habibullah Mohammad Farooq Mohammad Ibtisam Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Shoaib Mohammad Tayyab Arif Momin Qamar Shahzaib Khan Shawaiz Irfan Uzair Mumtaz

Pakistan U19 T20I squad for Bangladesh series:

Saad Baig Ali Asfand Ali Raza Arafat Minhas Arham Nawab Basit Ali Habibullah Mohammad Ibtisam Mohammad Shoaib Mohammad Tayyab Arif Mohammad Zeeshan Momin Qamar Saad Masood Shamyl Hussain Shawaiz Irfan Uzair Mumtaz

Here is the schedule for the series: