Suzuki Releases Video Teaser for Yamaha YBR125 and Honda CB125F Competitor

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) unveiled the new GSX125 at the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) to a warm reception. After the discontinuation of GS150SE, market speculations said that the company may replace it with GSX125.

A company representative at the event told ProPakistani that the bike was just a display unit and that its launch is not confirmed. However, a recent video teaser on PSMC’s social media suggests that the launch is imminent.

ALSO READ KP Greenlights Land Acquisition For Dir Motorway Construction

The company has released a short clip that reveals the silhouette of a modern-looking bike, accompanied by a caption that says, “It’s time to defy the ordinary and get miles ahead from the rest! Coming soon!”

Details

The GSX 125 will compete against the Yamaha YBR125 and the Honda CB125F. The GSX 125, unlike other Suzuki motorcycles, has a sleek and modern design with sharp-looking alloy wheels, a sporty stance, and bold street-bike styling.

It has a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. According to various international bike reviewers, it has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter. It has a return shift pattern and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission.

The bike has a front disc brake with dual-piston calipers and a rear drum brake. It has dual inverted fork tubes up front and spring-loaded shock absorbers in the back for suspension.

Because the display bike was a CBU, it is expected that the company will either launch it as a locally assembled bike in the distant future or as a CBU in the near future. We believe the GSX 125 will cost between Rs. 350,000 and Rs. 380,000 after import duties and taxes in the latter case.