Honda HR-V Vs. Toyota Corolla Cross — An Imminent Threat

Honda HR-V’s launch has received a mixed reaction from the public who had major expectations. As mentioned prior, due to the lack of features and performance compared to the adversaries, the excitement around the new HR-V is wearing off.

One particular threat to Honda HR-V is Toyota Corolla Cross. Because the current Corolla Cross is a completely built-up (CBU) import, it is too expensive to be a threat to HR-V.

However, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had announced earlier that it will relaunch the Corolla Cross in March 2023 as Pakistan’s first-ever locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

Assuming that the local Corolla Cross Hybrid will have the same features as the CBU version, here’s how the two Japanese SUVs compare with each other:

Exterior

HR-V

Honda’s shift to a simple design is evident in HR-V. The front looks decent, yet imposing, with tall stature, unique front grille, straightened-out bonnet, and sharp headlights.

The sleek daytime running lights (DRLs) are also sleek and stylish, and add to the car’s futuristic look. The side profile features smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are also simple, yet attractive.

The rear has LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a simple central trim down below allowing for an elegant look.

Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla Cross is a handsome-looking crossover SUV.

It borrows the front bumper and grille design from the new Hilux, the headlight design from the Fortuner, and the rest of the silhouette and the side profile from the RAV-4. On the side, you also get 17″ or 18″ alloy rims, depending on the variant that you opt for.

The rear design is also adopted from RAV-4, with a sloping rear windshield, sharp and angular LED taillights, an edgy rear bumper design, and a scuff plate-like silver trim piece. Overall, Corolla Cross is a fairly stylish crossover SUV.

Interior

HR-V

HR-V’s interior is subdued, yet classy. A minimalistic dashboard design and silver trim pieces at several touchpoints in the cabin, and ambient lighting give the interior a posh feel.

Being a bigger SUV than the gen-2 HR-V, the new model is roomier. Overall, it offers decent comfort and utility inside.

Corolla Cross

Corolla Cross boasts an intuitive, modern-looking, and elegant interior. Its dash design is simple yet familiar, featuring fewer buttons and screens, allowing for a clean look.

The materials are mostly premium, but the lower portion does have plastic trim pieces that are cheap feeling, yet durable. It can easily accommodate a family of five with their luggage. Overall, Corolla Cross has a sensible and well-rounded interior.

Dimensions and Weight

The dimensions of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Toyota Corolla Cross Honda HR-V Wheelbase 2,640 mm 2,610 mm Length 4,460 mm 4,385 mm Width 1,825 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,590 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 196 mm Max Curb Weight 1,325 KG 1,267 KG Boot Space 487 Liters 355 Liters

Performance

HR-V

HR-V is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V (latest generation), that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer (km/l). However, given Pakistan’s traffic and road conditions actual figures may not be as reassuring.

Corolla Cross

Corolla Cross has three variants. All feature a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that — combines with the electric motor — sending 168 hp and 305 nm of torque to the front wheels via an e-CVT automatic transmission.

It also has McPherson strut suspension in the front, and torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back. It has ventilated discs upfront with solid discs at the back, with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

In the international market, Toyota claims a fuel economy of 26 km/l, however, actual road tests suggest that Corolla Cross can do about 18 to 20 km/l.

Feature

This comparison is between top variants to find out the complete range of features. The following are the safety and convenience features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Toyota Corolla Cross Premium Honda HR-VTi-S Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Hill Descent Control No Yes Cruise Control Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Collision Warning Yes No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes No Airbags 7 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Android Only Wireless Charging No Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes No Panoramic Sunroof Yes No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes No ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Honda HR-V VTi 5,999,000 VTi-S 6,199,000 Corolla Cross Hybrid Low Grade 12,249,000 Smart Mid Grade 13,099,000 Premium High Grade 13,419,000

Verdict

Clearly, there is no contest between Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda HR-V at the former’s current price. However, the similarities between the two small SUVs warrant consideration.

The locally assembled Corolla Cross will definitely come with a much smaller price tag, albeit no smaller than the HR-V itself. Still, the latter will have a massive target on its back since Corolla Cross combines the best of both worlds by being a frugal hybrid crossover SUV.