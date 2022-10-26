Honda HR-V Vs. Toyota Corolla Cross — An Imminent Threat

Honda HR-V’s launch has received a mixed reaction from the public who had major expectations. As mentioned prior, due to the lack of features and performance compared to the adversaries, the excitement around the new HR-V is wearing off.
One particular threat to Honda HR-V is Toyota Corolla Cross. Because the current Corolla Cross is a completely built-up (CBU) import, it is too expensive to be a threat to HR-V.
However, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had announced earlier that it will relaunch the Corolla Cross in March 2023 as Pakistan’s first-ever locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).
Assuming that the local Corolla Cross Hybrid will have the same features as the CBU version, here’s how the two Japanese SUVs compare with each other:
Exterior
HR-V
Honda’s shift to a simple design is evident in HR-V. The front looks decent, yet imposing, with tall stature, unique front grille, straightened-out bonnet, and sharp headlights.
The sleek daytime running lights (DRLs) are also sleek and stylish, and add to the car’s futuristic look. The side profile features smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are also simple, yet attractive.
The rear has LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a simple central trim down below allowing for an elegant look.
Corolla Cross
Toyota Corolla Cross is a handsome-looking crossover SUV.
It borrows the front bumper and grille design from the new Hilux, the headlight design from the Fortuner, and the rest of the silhouette and the side profile from the RAV-4. On the side, you also get 17″ or 18″ alloy rims, depending on the variant that you opt for.
The rear design is also adopted from RAV-4, with a sloping rear windshield, sharp and angular LED taillights, an edgy rear bumper design, and a scuff plate-like silver trim piece. Overall, Corolla Cross is a fairly stylish crossover SUV.
Interior
HR-V
HR-V’s interior is subdued, yet classy. A minimalistic dashboard design and silver trim pieces at several touchpoints in the cabin, and ambient lighting give the interior a posh feel.
Being a bigger SUV than the gen-2 HR-V, the new model is roomier. Overall, it offers decent comfort and utility inside.
Corolla Cross
Corolla Cross boasts an intuitive, modern-looking, and elegant interior. Its dash design is simple yet familiar, featuring fewer buttons and screens, allowing for a clean look.
The materials are mostly premium, but the lower portion does have plastic trim pieces that are cheap feeling, yet durable. It can easily accommodate a family of five with their luggage. Overall, Corolla Cross has a sensible and well-rounded interior.
Dimensions and Weight
The dimensions of both vehicles are as follows:
|Measurements
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|Honda HR-V
|Wheelbase
|2,640 mm
|2,610 mm
|Length
|4,460 mm
|4,385 mm
|Width
|1,825 mm
|1,790 mm
|Height
|1,620 mm
|1,590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|196 mm
|Max Curb Weight
|1,325 KG
|1,267 KG
|Boot Space
|487 Liters
|355 Liters
Performance
HR-V
HR-V is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V (latest generation), that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.
It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.
According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer (km/l). However, given Pakistan’s traffic and road conditions actual figures may not be as reassuring.
Corolla Cross
Corolla Cross has three variants. All feature a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that — combines with the electric motor — sending 168 hp and 305 nm of torque to the front wheels via an e-CVT automatic transmission.
It also has McPherson strut suspension in the front, and torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back. It has ventilated discs upfront with solid discs at the back, with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.
In the international market, Toyota claims a fuel economy of 26 km/l, however, actual road tests suggest that Corolla Cross can do about 18 to 20 km/l.
Feature
This comparison is between top variants to find out the complete range of features. The following are the safety and convenience features of both SUVs:
|Specs and Features
|Toyota Corolla Cross Premium
|Honda HR-VTi-S
|Safety
|Central Power Door Locks
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Yes
|No
|Backup Camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Front Foglights
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS Brakes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill Descent Control
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Collision Warning
|Yes
|No
|Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers
|Yes
|No
|Airbags
|7
|4
|Convenience
|Smart Infotainment System
|Yes
|Yes
|12 Volt Socket
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration
|Yes
|Android Only
|Wireless Charging
|No
|Yes
|Dual-Zone Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Push Start Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Parking Brake
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple Drive Modes
|Yes
|No
|Panoramic Sunroof
|Yes
|No
|Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
|Yes
|No
|ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
Price
The prices of all variants are as follows:
|Model
|Price (Rs.)
|Honda HR-V
|VTi
|5,999,000
|VTi-S
|6,199,000
|Corolla Cross Hybrid
|Low Grade
|12,249,000
|Smart Mid Grade
|13,099,000
|Premium High Grade
|13,419,000
Verdict
Clearly, there is no contest between Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda HR-V at the former’s current price. However, the similarities between the two small SUVs warrant consideration.
The locally assembled Corolla Cross will definitely come with a much smaller price tag, albeit no smaller than the HR-V itself. Still, the latter will have a massive target on its back since Corolla Cross combines the best of both worlds by being a frugal hybrid crossover SUV.