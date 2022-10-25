Here’s How Many Features Are Missing in Locally Made Honda HR-V

Various automotive forums are buzzing about the long-awaited arrival of the 2022 Honda HR-V in Pakistan. However, the excitement has deflated since its arrival, as the local HR-V is missing several key features.

Pakistani-spec HR-V’s range-topping variant — dubbed VTi-S — costs Rs. 6.2 million. It bears mentioning that, even in Pakistan, most of its competitors are better equipped and have better performance statistics.

Its features include:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes Hill-Start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Electronically Folding Mirror Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Backup Camera USB Connectivity Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)

At HR-V’s price, its features seem quite mundane. Comparatively, the Indonesian-spec HR-V base variant — on which the Pakistani HR-V is heavily based — has a significantly better feature line-up than Pakistan’s range-topping variant.

Here are the features that the Pakistan-spec HR-V is missing:

Honda Sensing Lane Keep Assist Autonomous Braking Lane Departure Warning Lead Car Departure Alert Adaptive Cruise Control

Drowsiness Detection

Parking Sensors

Rain Sensing Wipers

Automatic Tailgate

Furthermore, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has kept some of the features as optional extras, which cost up to Rs. 600,000. Those features mostly include accessories or cosmetic items.

2022 HR-V is poised to become a major success in Pakistan due to the general popularity of crossover SUVs and Honda itself as a brand. Although, it may face some competition due to the presence of several better-equipped and more capable alternatives.