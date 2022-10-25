Honda HR-V’s Options Will Leave a Massive Hole in Your Wallet

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has launched the 2022 HR-V in Pakistan to a mixed reception from the public. While people are appreciative of its looks and that it is all-new, their sentiment is lukewarm regarding the powertrain and the lack of advanced features.

Turns out that you can opt for optional extras in both HR-V variants. However, it may require you to sell one of your kidneys to afford them.

According to the latest report from Pakwheels.com, the optional features in Honda HR-V can cost up to Rs. 600,000. Here’s what that money will get you:

Honda HR-V VTi

Honda HR-V VTi-S

As can be seen above — with exception of an Android navigation panel in VTi — all optional extras are mostly cosmetic or accessory items. While these options can be useful, paying almost Rs. 600,000 for extras is a tough call for most car buyers.

Other Details

HR-V is a crossover SUV that competes with both, B-segment and C-segment rivals due to its size.

Both HR-V variants have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

Other features include:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes Hill-Start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Electronically Folding Mirror Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Backup Camera USB Connectivity Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)

Although Rs. 6 million is not a small amount for HR-V, it is likely to be a success in Pakistan, given the general popularity of SUVs.