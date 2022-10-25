Honda HR-V’s Options Will Leave a Massive Hole in Your Wallet

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has launched the 2022 HR-V in Pakistan to a mixed reception from the public. While people are appreciative of its looks and that it is all-new, their sentiment is lukewarm regarding the powertrain and the lack of advanced features.
Turns out that you can opt for optional extras in both HR-V variants. However, it may require you to sell one of your kidneys to afford them.
According to the latest report from Pakwheels.com, the optional features in Honda HR-V can cost up to Rs. 600,000. Here’s what that money will get you:
Honda HR-V VTi
Honda HR-V VTi-S
As can be seen above — with exception of an Android navigation panel in VTi — all optional extras are mostly cosmetic or accessory items. While these options can be useful, paying almost Rs. 600,000 for extras is a tough call for most car buyers.
Other Details
HR-V is a crossover SUV that competes with both, B-segment and C-segment rivals due to its size.
Both HR-V variants have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.
Other features include:
|Safety
|Convenience
|4 Airbags
|Multiple Drive Modes
|Hill-Start Assist
|Smart Infotainment System
|ABS
|Electronically Folding Mirror
|Fog Lights
|12 Volt Socket
|Backup Camera
|USB Connectivity
|Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
|Automatic Climate Control
|Central Power Door Locks
|Keyless Entry
|ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
|Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
|Electronic Parking Brake
|Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Wireless Charging (Top Variant)
|Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster
|Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control
|Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)
Although Rs. 6 million is not a small amount for HR-V, it is likely to be a success in Pakistan, given the general popularity of SUVs.