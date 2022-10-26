You Vs. The Guy She Told You Not to Worry About – Honda HR-V Vs. Peugeot 2008

Honda has launched the 3rd generation Honda HR-V to compete in the B-segment crossover SUV segment of Pakistan. But, like a new kid trying desperately to fit in a class full of popular kids, HR-V is having trouble identifying with the right segment.

One of HR-V’s direct competitors is Peugeot 2008 — the embodiment of a ravishing heart-throb. Recently, Peugeot’s sales have begun a steady climb due to 2008’s instant availability, and an eye-watering increase in the prices of other SUVs.

This article will compare the two B-segment heavy hitters and see which one is the better value. Let’s get started:

Exterior

HR-V

Honda has opted for simple elegance with HR-V’s design. The front fascia has a tall stature, a unique front grille, a straightened-out bonnet, and sharp headlights. The daytime running lights (DRLs) are also sleek and stylish and add to the car’s classy look.

The side has smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are also simple, yet attractive. The rear LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a simple central trim allow for an elegant look.

However, all of these attributes pale in comparison to the French beauty it’s competing with.

2008

Where Honda HR-V embodies subtle beauty, Peugeot 2008 boasts devilish handsomeness. It has a massive gaping maw for a front grille that is painted in chromed-black, with sharp front bumpers, LED headlights, and the ‘Lion’s Claw’ DRLs making for a striking front fascia.

2008’s side profile is simple, with a few sharp body creases, 17-inch alloy rims, and a contrasting D-pillar. The bold styling continues around the back with a smart tailgate design, streaked LED taillights, and a beefy rear bumper.

Even in this comparison, Peugeot 2008 takes the win with its innovative design, making the HR-V look like a refrigerator on wheels.

Interior

HR-V

HR-V’s interior is also a bit ‘meh’ in comparison to its rival. A straightforward dashboard design with silver trim pieces in the cabin, ambient lighting, and modern dials give the interior a posh feel.

Being larger than the gen-2, the new HR-V is more spacious. Unfortunately, though, that’s all she wrote for the HR-V’s interior in terms of styling.

2008

“Had enough?” Honda HR-V asks while trying to desperately catch its breath. “Oh I’m just getting started.” Peugeot 2008 says with an evil smirk on its face.

2008’s interior matches the boldness of its exterior. Despite an unconventional dash design, air vents, hexagonal dual-spoke steering wheel, and a series of screens, the layout is fairly straightforward.

Except for a few cheap-feeling plastic bits around the non-essential touchpoints, 2008’s interior is mostly made of materials like leather and premium fabric. The cabin is also spacious enough to accommodate 5 persons with ease.

Once again, 2008’s intricate interior design wipes the floor with Honda’s comparatively dull interior.

Dimensions

Despite both SUVs being from the same segment, HR-V is bigger and heftier than 2008. The dimensions of both SUVs are as follows:

Measurements HR-V 2008 Overall Length 4,346 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,770 mm Overall Height 1,590 mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,605 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm 170 mm Luggage Capacity 355 liters 434 liters Max. Curb Weight 1,267 KG 1,189 kg

Performance

HR-V

HR-V has two variants, both have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V (latest generation), that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer. However, given Pakistan’s “exquisite” traffic conditions, road conditions, and fuel “quality”, actual figures may not be as reassuring.

2008

2008 also has two variants. Both are powered by a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts suspension up front and a torsion bar coil spring set up at the back. It has four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

A road test done by whatcar.com showed that 2008 provides an average fuel economy of around 13 KM/L, which, once again, seems a bit too enthusiastic to be true.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants to determine the complete range of features they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Allure Honda HR-V VTi-S Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes 360º Camera Yes No Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Downhill Assist No Yes Cruise Control Adaptive None Lane Keep Assist Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes No Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes No Airbags 6 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Android Only Wireless Charging No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes No Panoramic Sunroof Yes No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Honda HR-V VTi 5,999,000 VTi-S 6,199,000 Peugeot 2008 Active 1.2T 5,400,000 Allure 1.2T 6,100,000

Verdict

Except for a slight advantage in size and practicality, Honda HR-V falls behind Peugeot 2008 in terms of design, performance, and features.

Granted that Honda is much more popular than Peugeot, it may still become one of the best-selling crossovers in Pakistan. However, with its power-packed turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, host of features, and amazing looks, Peugeot 2008 is a peppy little pocket-rocket that can leave HR-V in the dust in more ways than one.