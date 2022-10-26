Mohammad Hafeez Reveals How Haider Ali Can Get Rid of Poor Batting Form

Haider Ali showed his class in the final match of the tri-nation series against New Zealand, but he did not appear to be in the same form in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against India.

The middle-order batter struggled in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE and the seven-match T20I series against England at home, raising concerns about his selection in the national squad for the marquee event.

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, recently pointed out major flaws in Haider Ali’s batting technique, stating that the 22-year-old must address those flaws if he is to continue playing at the international level.

Hafeez emphasized four points including technique improvement, tactical growth, fitness standards, and skill enhancement, which all young batters and Haider should consider.

To whom it may concern ….

1- Technique improvement

2- Tactical growth

3- Fitness standards

4- Enhancement of skills

above mention 4 ingredients r very important to play at international level for longer period of time. My advise to all youngsters with best wishes 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/LqMKBnJVGt — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 25, 2022

Referring to a match in Pakistan’s 2020 tour to New Zealand, Hafeez stated that Haider opened his legs wide and slogged the ball for a six on the leg side, which was applauded by the entire coaching staff.

The 42-year-old all-rounder, who was also part of that match, further added that he asked one of the four coaches “do you seriously feel this is a good shot?”