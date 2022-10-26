Rain Hurts New Zealand and England as Ireland and Afghanistan Get First Points

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Rain has become a major concern in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with two matches being affected at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today, and three matches overall in the tournament so far.

Today, two Group A matches were scheduled, with Ireland defeating England by five runs on DRS, and the second game of the day between New Zealand and Afghanistan being called off without a ball being bowled.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opens Up About Finds of PJL and His Experience as Mentor

Currently, the Kane Williamson-led team leads the points table with three points and a healthy run rate of +4.450, while the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka is second with two points and a +0.450 run rate.

England, which lost to Ireland today, is in third place on the points table, with Ireland in fourth place and Australia in fifth place due to an 87-run loss to New Zealand in the first game.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Iconic Stadium to be Renamed to National Bank Cricket Arena

Check out the updated T20 World Cup points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +4.450 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.450 England 2 1 1 0 2 +0.239 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.169 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 Afghanistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.620

Stay updated with the latest news in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022!