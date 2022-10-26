Social Media Rules to be Finalized within a Month: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Wednesday said that the government will finalize new social media rules within a month.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT, the minister highlighted that the federal cabinet approved social media rules in 2020. However later, the Islamabad High Court directed the Ministry of IT to revise the rules.

Based on the Court’s direction, the government formed a committee to revise the rules. To make changes to the law, the Ministry of IT has taken suggestions from domestic and global companies, said the minister.

The officials from the ministry of IT, while apprising on the cybersecurity policy, said that the ministry has been amending the Personal Data Protection Bill with significant input from social media and tech companies. A Cybersecurity Authority at the national level will be created under the cybersecurity policy, apprised the officials.