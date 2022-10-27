3 Pakistani Firefighters Die in Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Officials have confirmed the death of three Pakistani firefighters in Doha ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Confirming the death of three Pakistani firefighters, reports claimed that the three of them were not partaking in the security drills that included simulation of “chemical incidents” and demonstrations. While the details were not shared by the authorities earlier, the pictures shared by friends showed a broken crane at Hamad Airport Doha suggesting that the firefighters were crushed by the crane. However, the pictures have not been verified yet.

15 countries have sent their troops to ensure the security of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, but the unfortunate incident has raised questions over the safety of the mega-event. On the other hand, the authorities have asserted that the exercises held by foreign forces in Doha showed “the capabilities, readiness, and determination of the military forces and civil authorities to deal with all scenarios”.