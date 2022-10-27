Pakistan Rooted at 5th on Points Table After Heartbreaking Loss to Zimbabwe

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a thrilling finish in its second encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Thursday at the Optus Stadium in Australia, taking the team to third place in Group B points table.

Today, three Group B matches were played, with South Africa defeating Bangladesh by 104 runs in the first game and India defeating the Netherlands by 56 runs in the second game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Every team in Group B has now played two matches, with India leading the points table with four points and a healthy run rate of +1.425, South Africa is second with a run rate of +5.200, and Zimbabwe is at the third spot with a run rate of +0.050.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face each other on Sunday, October 30 in Brisbane in the first match while Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the second game of the day at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Check out the updated T20 World Cup points table here:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 0 4 +1.425 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 +5.200 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 3 +o.050 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -2.375 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -o.050 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.625

