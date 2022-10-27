5 Pakistani Universities Included in 2023 QS Sustainability Rankings

Five Pakistani universities have been ranked in QS Sustainability Rankings 2023. These rankings include universities for their social and environmental sustainability performance.
This is the first edition of QS Sustainability Rankings. The list has ranked universities on their ability to tackle environmental, social, and governance challenges.
Here are the Pakistani universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023:
|University
|Environmental Impact Rank
|Social Impact Rank
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|=271
|501+
|National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad
|=419
|501+
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|=436
|501+
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|501+
|501+
|Punjab University
|501+
|501+
QS has ranked these universities by judging their performance on two main indicators; environmental sustainability measures and social impact measures.
The former is further divided into sustainable institutions, sustainable education, and sustainable research while the latter comprises equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities, and quality of life.
Here are the top 10 global universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023:
|University
|Environmental Impact Rank
|Social Impact Rank
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|1
|1
|University of Toronto
|3
|7
|University of British Columbia
|4
|2
|University of Edinburgh
|10
|3
|University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)
|8
|11
|University of Sydney
|11
|5
|University of Tokyo
|2
|=97
|University of Pennsylvania
|15
|18
|Yale University
|6
|=11
|University of Auckland
|5
|=43