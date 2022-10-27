5 Pakistani Universities Included in 2023 QS Sustainability Rankings

Five Pakistani universities have been ranked in QS Sustainability Rankings 2023. These rankings include universities for their social and environmental sustainability performance.

This is the first edition of QS Sustainability Rankings. The list has ranked universities on their ability to tackle environmental, social, and governance challenges.

ALSO READ Quaid-e-Azam University Shines in THE World University Subject Rankings 2023

Here are the Pakistani universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023:

University Environmental Impact Rank Social Impact Rank COMSATS University Islamabad =271 501+ National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad =419 501+ University of Agriculture Faisalabad =436 501+ Quaid-i-Azam University 501+ 501+ Punjab University 501+ 501+

QS has ranked these universities by judging their performance on two main indicators; environmental sustainability measures and social impact measures.

The former is further divided into sustainable institutions, sustainable education, and sustainable research while the latter comprises equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities, and quality of life.

ALSO READ Only 1 Pakistani University Among Top 500 in THE World University Rankings 2023

Here are the top 10 global universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023: