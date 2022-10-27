5 Pakistani Universities Included in 2023 QS Sustainability Rankings

By Haroon Hayder | Published Oct 27, 2022 | 1:19 pm

Five Pakistani universities have been ranked in QS Sustainability Rankings 2023. These rankings include universities for their social and environmental sustainability performance.

This is the first edition of QS Sustainability Rankings. The list has ranked universities on their ability to tackle environmental, social, and governance challenges.

ALSO READ

Here are the Pakistani universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023:

University Environmental Impact Rank Social Impact Rank
COMSATS University Islamabad =271 501+
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad =419 501+
University of Agriculture Faisalabad =436 501+
Quaid-i-Azam University 501+ 501+
Punjab University 501+ 501+

QS has ranked these universities by judging their performance on two main indicators; environmental sustainability measures and social impact measures.

The former is further divided into sustainable institutions, sustainable education, and sustainable research while the latter comprises equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities, and quality of life.

ALSO READ

Here are the top 10 global universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2023:

University Environmental Impact Rank Social Impact Rank
University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 1 1
University of Toronto 3 7
University of British Columbia 4 2
University of Edinburgh 10 3
University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) 8 11
University of Sydney 11 5
University of Tokyo 2 =97
University of Pennsylvania 15 18
Yale University 6 =11
University of Auckland 5 =43

 

Haroon Hayder

close
>