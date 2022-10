Quaid-e-Azam University Shines in THE World University Subject Rankings 2023

Times Higher Education (THE) has included several Pakistani universities in the World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which aims to recognize top universities from across the world in different subject areas.

THE has ranked universities in the following subject areas; Clinical and Health, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Engineering, Physical Science, Education, Law, Psychology, and Social Sciences.

ALSO READ Only 1 Pakistani University Among Top 500 in THE World University Rankings 2023

Except for Education, Law, and Psychology, Pakistani universities have been ranked for the remaining subject areas. Let’s have a look at detailed rankings across each subject:

Clinical and Health

University Name World Ranking University of Agriculture Faisalabad 401-500 Dow University of Health Sciences 501-600 Government College University Faisalabad 501-600 Islamia University of Bahawalpur 601-800 University of Lahore 601-800 University of Sargodha 601-800 University of Karachi 801+ Riphah International University 801+

Business and Economics

University Name World Ranking Lahore University of Management Sciences 251-300 COMSATS University Islamabad 301-400 University of Lahore 301-400 National University of Sciences and Technology 301-400 Punjab University 301-400 Government College University Faisalabad 401-500 University of Management and Technology 401-500

Computer Science

University Name World Ranking Quaid-i-Azam University 201-250 COMSATS University Islamabad 301-400 University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 301-400 International Islamic University Islamabad 301-400 University of Management and Technology 301-400 Punjab University 301-400 National University of Sciences and Technology 401-500 University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 501-600 Bahria University 601-800 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 601-800 University of Lahore 601-800

Engineering

University Name World Ranking University of Agriculture Faisalabad 301-400 COMSATS University Islamabad 301-400 Government College University Faisalabad 301-400 Islamia University Bahawalpur 301-400 University of Management and Technology 301-400 Riphah International University 301-400 Bahria University 401-500 University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 401-500 University of Gujrat 401-500 Lahore University of Management Sciences 401-500 International Islamic University Islamabad 501-600 University of Lahore 501-600 Bahauddin Zakariya University 601-800 University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 601-800 National University of Sciences and Technology 601-800 Punjab University 601-800 University of Sargodha 601-800 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 801-1000

Physical Sciences

University Name World Ranking Quaid-i-Azam University 201-250 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 251-300 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 301-400 University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 301-400 Government College University Faisalabad 301-400 Hazara University Mansehra 301-400 International Islamic University Islamabad 301-400 University of Malakand 301-400 University of Management and Technology 301-400 University of Peshawar 301-400 Riphah International University 301-400 COMSATS University Islamabad 401-500 University of Lahore 501-600 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 501-600 Punjab University 501-600 Bahauddin Zakariya University 601-800 University of Gujrat 601-800 Islamia University Bahawalpur 601-800 Lahore University of Management Sciences 601-800 National University of Sciences and Technology 601-800 University of Sargodha 601-800 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 801-1000 Government College University Lahore 801-1000 University of Karachi 1000+

Social Sciences