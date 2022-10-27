Buyers Will Now Require OTP Verification When Purchasing From Utility Stores

Digital verification is being introduced across all utility stores in the country to prevent misuse of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

As per the details, starting November 1, 2022, customers of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will send their ID card number to 5566 from their mobile before coming to the utility store, and they will be provided with a One-Time Password (OTP) for shopping. The customers will be able to purchase subsidized items by showing their OTP and ID card.

With this new system, consumers will be facilitated in purchasing subsidized items at utility stores, saving time as well as subsidizing certain items (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) in a very transparent manner. OTP and ID cards are not required for the purchase of items other than subsidized items.

At the direction of the Prime Minister, Utility Stores Corporation is still providing subsidies on basic essential commodities for the convenience of the people across the country. These essential commodities include flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, and rice.