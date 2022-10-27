Fans Scammed With Fake Tickets to Pakistan-India Match at MCG

Melbourne-based company DAZA Events scammed cricket fans by selling them fake tickets to the high-profile T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India.

A businessman named Alexander reportedly looted thousands of dollars from the fans by selling them fake tickets to the World Cup match between arch-rivals. The matter surfaced when the fans were not allowed to enter the stadium to watch the high-tension game at MCG due to invalid tickets.

Jatinder Ashat, Sunny Kumar, and Nitin were among those who were scammed by Alexander’s company DAZA Events as they spent around a hundred thousand dollars to buy the tickets to the mega-event. The fans went on to choose the unofficial site after the tickets on the official site were sold out in no time.

“We nearly bought 140 tickets in total off him (Alexander). Nearly about $90,000 worth of tickets,” Nitin told AUmag as he demanded a refund.

Taking notice of the matter, CEO Michelle Enright said, “We take this matter extremely seriously. I feel really sorry for those fans. It is an offense and there are huge fines for people who do this.”

Enright also urged fans to stay at an arm’s length from such invalid ways, saying, “We have an official resale site so if people can’t get to the match for whatever reason, they’re able to sell their tickets on that resale site.”