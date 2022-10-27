Did Babar Azam Just Take the Catch of the T20 World Cup? [Video]

Babar Azam submitted his entry for the catch of the tournament by grabbing a screamer in the slip against Zimbabwe.

In the 14th over of Zimbabwe’s innings against Pakistan, Shadab Khan deceived Regis Chakabva to get a thick edge off his bat. With the ball moving away, the skipper pulled out the best of his fielding spectacles in the slip as he dived off to take a stunning catch.

Regis Chakabva’s dismissal for a golden duck only further destroyed Zimbabwe’s collapsing batting lineup while Pakistani players rushed to Babar Azam to celebrate what must be remembered as his best fielding effort.

ALSO READ Misbah Advises Babar to Change Team Combination for Zimbabwe Match

Watch the video here: