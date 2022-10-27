Fauji Cement Adds New Production Unit to Increase Cement Production

Fauji Cement Company Limited has added successfully a new production unit of clinker to enhance its cement production to 8.4 million tons per annum.

According to a stock filing, the cement-producing company successfully commissioned the 3rd line of cement manufacturing unit today (October 27) having a production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker at its existing location in Nizampur, Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project has been completed within the planned time and cost, the stock filing added.

The demand for cement has increased in Pakistan in recent years due to a boom in construction activities. Various companies have planned to add new production units to scale up their capacity in order to meet the demand of the local market.