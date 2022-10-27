Google Chrome Will Finally Use Less RAM on Your Device

Google Chrome is notorious for eating up all your system’s memory. It is especially a problem on budget phones with a low amount of RAM, which often leads to the browser crashing or freezing the whole system if there are too many tabs open.

Google is finally going to address that issue with an upcoming update that will snooze inactive tabs to save RAM. This should free up system resources and prevent your system from lagging out. Other browsers including Microsoft Edge and Opera already have such features available.

A Reddit user spotted this upcoming feature in Chrome’s latest Canary build. It was found in a new Performance page in the settings menu (chrome://settings/performance) and it showed toggles for a Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode.

As the name says, Memory Saver will hibernate all your inactive tabs to save precious RAM for your system. Revisiting a snoozed tab will show you how much RAM has been freed for other tasks, just like other browsers that have this feature.

This feature can be turned on or off at will, and you can even add exceptions for some websites like YouTube if you want to keep music running in the background. This should be quite useful for some Chromebooks that come with limited RAM.

Battery Saver will help you extend battery life by lowering the screen’s refresh rate and disabling other visual effects. It will also limit background activity to keep your devices going longer than usual.

These features are only available in Chrome Canary for now, and there is no word on a worldwide launch date yet. But since it has already appeared on Canary, it will appear on the stable channel soon and ultimately become available across multiple platforms.