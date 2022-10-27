Honda HR-V Vs. Haval Jolion — A Rs. 6 Million Question

Honda HR-V’s spark is getting dimmer in Pakistan with each passing day. For starters, the SUV has a fairly limited amount of features, while the performance leaves a lot to be desired.

To top it off, the SUV costs around Rs. 6 million — a price bracket that includes several more enticing options. Plus, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has pushed the delivery time of HR-V to July 2023, which has dulled the excitement further.

One of HR-V’s prime competitors is Haval Jolion — a compact crossover SUV that is, on paper, a promising product. This article will compare the two SUVs to see which one has better value.

Let us have a look:

Exterior

HR-V

Honda HR-V has a subdued look. The front fascia is tall, has a unique front grille, a straightened-out bonnet, and sharp headlights. The daytime running lights (DRLs) are also sleek and stylish and add to the car’s clean look.

The side is also smooth and simple. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are also simple, yet purposeful. The rear LED light strip that stretches across the car’s width, a forward-leaning rear windshield, and a central trim allow for an elegant look.

Jolion

Common consensus suggests that Haval Jolion is among the most striking looking crossover SUVs in Pakistan.

The front fascia has a large chrome mesh grille, modern-looking headlamps LED headlights, turn signals, and sharp-looking DRLs attached to the bumper sides to make a boomerang pattern.

The side is mostly simple, although, the body-colored door handles, a single sharp character-line, giving it a smooth look, chromed side-impact strips, a chromed trim-piece surrounding the A, B, and C pillars, and modern alloy wheels give it a premium look.

The rear seems similar to most SUVs, except the taillight design and the placement of a few chrome and black panels. Overall, Jolion is a unique looking crossover SUV that turns heads.

Interior

HR-V

HR-V’s interior design is nothing to write home about. A straightforward dashboard design with silver trim pieces in the cabin, ambient lighting, and modern dials give the interior a premium feel.

Being larger than the gen-2 HR-V, the new model is more spacious making it a practical and comfortable family hauler.

Jolion

The Jolion boasts a modern but simple interior design. The two-step dash layout and the materials all feel high-end giving the SUV a premium look.

The steering has a futuristic 3-spoke design, while the all-digital head unit display (HUD) is more modern than its competitors. In terms of cabin space, the Jolion has plenty, enough to seat five passengers. Overall, Haval Jolion offers decent practicality and comfort.

Dimensions

Despite HR-V being a category below the Jolion, is almost the same size. Although, Jolion is considerably heavier than the HR-V. The measurements are as follows:

Measurements HR-V Jolion Overall Length 4,346 mm 4,472 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,841 mm Overall Height 1,590 mm 1,619 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,700 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm 190 mm Luggage Capacity 355 liters 337 liters Max. Curb Weight 1,267 KG 1,550 kg

Performance

HR-V

HR-V has two variants. Both have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that send 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer. However, given Pakistan’s traffic conditions, road conditions, and fuel quality, actual figures may be lower.

Jolion

Jolion has only one engine option — a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that puts out 145 hp and 220 Nm of torque. The power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for good stopping power.

Various international automotive news outlets claim a fuel economy of around 12.3 km per liter. However, given Jolion’s size and weight the actual fuel economy should be lower.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants to determine the complete range of features they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:

Specs and Features Haval Jolion Honda HR-V VTi-S Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes 360-Degree Cameras Yes No Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control No Yes Cruise Control Adaptive None Lane Departure Warning Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Autonomous Braking Yes No Collision Warning Side Only No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes No Airbags 6 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System 12.3″ 9″ Voice Command Yes No HUD Digital Analog 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes No Multiple Drive Modes Yes No Sunroof Panoramic None Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes No ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of both SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Honda HR-V VTi 5,999,000 VTi-S 6,199,000 Haval Jolion 1.5T FWD 6,020,000

Verdict

Once again, HR-V falls short of its adversary in this comparison in terms of features, performance, and a little bit in terms of looks. The only thing in Honda’s favor against the new SUVs is its brand value, which may not be enough for SUV buyers who prefer advanced features and strong performance.

Therefore, despite its low popularity, the Jolion is a better value than HR-V.