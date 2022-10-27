Karachi Residents Can Pay Passport Fee Online From Next Month

Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has finally decided to launch the online passport fee service for the residents of Karachi after its introduction in other major cities of the country.

According to the details, citizens will be able to deposit their passport fee via the smartphone app called Passport Fee Asaan or DGIP’s web portal, saving them from standing in long queues at the banks.

The facility, which is already available in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, will reportedly be accessible to the citizens of Karachi from next month.

Following the payment of the fee, citizens will be notified through an e-mail and short message service (SMS), which they will be required to show at the passport office.

It is pertinent to mention that the fee becomes non-refundable and non-transferable after the process of passport issuance commences.

In July, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, made the announcement regarding the launch of this app.

Another initiative of facilitating people and digitizing govt payments has been materialized by the interior ministry. I’m pleased to announce that DGIP has prepared an app to accept online passport payments putting a full stop to long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) July 19, 2022

He tweeted that the Interior Ministry developed this app in a bid to facilitate the citizens and digitize government payments.

The app can be downloaded from both the Play Store and Apple Store.