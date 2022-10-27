Saudi Arabia to Release Those Who Heckled Marriyum and Other Politicians in Madina

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), has issued directives to release imprisoned Pakistanis who heckled several Pakistani politicians at Masjid-e-Nabwi in April this year.

The development comes after Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, requested the Crown Prince for their release during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he participated in an investment conference and performed Umrah.

ALSO READ Afghan Coal Import Slows Down Due to State Bank

It is pertinent to mention that a Saudi court in Madina sentenced three Pakistanis to eight years of imprisonment, while others to six years in jail after they heckled PML-N’s MNA, Marriyum Aurangzeb, JWP’s MNA, Shahzain Bugti, and other politicians inside the premises of the holy mosque.

According to the details, the convicts Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad, were sentenced to eight years in prison. Meanwhile, Anas, Arshad, and Muhammad Salim were handed a six-year jail term.

In addition, another Pakistani national, Tahir Malik, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment and was penalized SAR 100,000 (Saudi Riyal).

ALSO READ Pakistan Committed to Timely Completion of CPEC Projects: Minister

In a similar heckling incident, overseas Pakistanis verbally harassed Marriyum Aurangzeb in London for her extravagant lifestyle last month. Resultantly, their misbehavior received a strong backlash from her political party, which demanded that their identity documents be revoked.

However, officials from the Federal Ministry of Interior clarified that the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) and passports of UK-based Pakistanis cannot be revoked due to their unruly behavior because special legal conditions need to be fulfilled to do so.