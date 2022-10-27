Misbah Advises Babar to Change Team Combination for Zimbabwe Match

Pakistan will lock horns against Zimbabwe in its second encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign today and will be keen to bounce back in style after the four-wicket defeat against India last Sunday at MCG.

Since the October 23 clash, the inclusion of a fourth pacer in the playing eleven has been in the news, and former cricketers believe that Mohammad Wasim Jr. should play in the remaining matches as the fourth pacer.

Earlier today, former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, advised Babar Azam and the team management to go with a pace-heavy attack because it is time for the team to find the right combination in the World Cup and bring balance to the side.

Speaking in a sports show, The Pavilion, Misbah said that Zimbabwe is very familiar with spin bowling as they have been playing on spinning tracks for quite some time.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opens Up About Finds of PJL and His Experience as Mentor

When asked if not selecting the fourth pacer will be a mistake, Misbah-ul-Haq responded, “I think so, because you will not get this opportunity again. It is the condition and the team that you require four pacers.”

It was reported yesterday that the management is likely to include Wasim Jr. as the fourth pacer, while Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman are also expected to rest in today’s match.