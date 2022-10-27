Pakistani ACCA Students Make Their Country Proud at International Level

Two Pakistani students who scored the highest marks in their ACCA exams held in September this year find themselves among global prizewinning students and have qualified for cash prizes.

Rashid Khan, spokesperson of the ACCA for the Asia Pacific region, said that ‘‘83,630 ACCA students from around the world entered for the September sitting and It’s particularly pleasing to see Pakistani students shining in the exams and building a strong reputation for the country on a global level for top finance talent. It’s not about one or two meritorious students, we’re seeing a growing trend of ACCA students and professionals from Pakistan creating a global impact with their ability and ambition. This also proves how our people can compete and win globally if they’re offered right support and a global platform.’’

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities, and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding global career as qualified and ethical finance professionals.

Malik Shahmir Pervez

Malik Shahmir Pervez earned the global position for demonstrating stellar performance in the Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA) exam which is considered one of the most challenging of all ACCA papers.

Shahmir comes from a modest family and his father was a truck driver in Rawalpindi. He completed his early schooling at an Urdu-medium local school before joining the Army Public School (APS).

Noman Abbasi

Noman Abbasi, who’s celebrating his 22nd birthday this month, is one of the two Pakistanis who also made the ACCA’s list of global prize-winners by scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting (FR) exam.

Listening to the news, Noman’s father, who is a doctor by profession, had tears in his eyes. He proudly admits that his son’s achievement is undoubtedly the highlight of his life and that nothing else can ever come close to the feeling of seeing one’s son or daughter succeed in such a coveted exam.

Originally from Kashmir, the Abbasi family came to Karachi in search of better economic prospects some five decades ago. Noman’s father completed his MBBS here and went on to serve in the army. He has been running his private practice since 1982, the year he finished his military service. With his father being a doctor and his brother an engineer, Noman felt pressured to study pre-medical in college, but he always knew his interest lay elsewhere.

“I wanted something more exciting to do in my career and travel the world. So, accountancy was a natural choice for me,” he added.