Resources of Islamabad’s Govt Colleges Are Being Wasted Due to Overlapping Authorities

Principals of government colleges in Islamabad have complained that the presence of multiple heads at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is hindering their performance.

They lamented that it is ambiguous who their immediate boss is since they have to report to the concerned FDE Director and also to the Area Education Officers (AEOs).

ALSO READ Study Raises Alarms Over Number of Street Crimes in Karachi

Resultantly, their issues and complaints are being overlooked, which is affecting their performance at the colleges.

As reported by the News, a Principal stated that the AEOs repetitively demand the same details from them about the colleges, which wastes the time that could have been spent addressing the issues.

ALSO READ Blind Student Makes History by Getting MS Degree From NED University

Furthermore, another Principal said that the AEOs and Director FDE do not bother looking up the information previously submitted by them.

The Principal cited a recent incident and stated that the colleges have repeatedly provided the FDE with information regarding computers and daily-wage teachers. The Principal also added that the redundancy and overlapping work are brought on by a lack of ambition, which wastes the resources of colleges.