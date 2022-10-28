Envision Develops New Electric Car for Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2023

Recently, Team Envision of PNEC-NUST unveiled their new electric vehicle (EV) prototype. Dubbed Evo-X, the new EV is the latest iteration of their ultra-efficient eco-friendly vehicles.

Team Envision was conceived in 2009 by a group of undergraduate engineering students who came up with a proposition to solve the global warming issue.

ALSO READ Yamaha Announces 0% Markup Plan for Bikes Again

According to the details, the new EV is powered by a 500-watt BLDC electric motor. It has a body-on-frame architecture, whereby the body is made of carbon fiber and fiberglass, while the chassis is made of mild steel. The EV has a drag coefficient of just 0.21.

Since its inception, the group has participated in almost every Shell Eco-Marathon — a leading international stage for universities and educational institutions to showcase and compete with fuel-efficient cars, with hundreds of teams from over 60 countries participating.

The team has set a unique legacy in representing Pakistan on an international stage, becoming the only Asian team to win 3 communication awards, as well as 3 technical innovation awards, among various other accolades.

ALSO READ Suzuki to Launch All-New GSX 125 Today

Evo-X will now participate in Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2023. This vehicle will compete in the prototype battery electric category. The team is highly motivated and committed to grabbing first place in the upcoming competition and making the country proud at the international stage once again.