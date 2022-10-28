Yamaha Announces 0% Markup Plan for Bikes Again

Last month, Yamaha announced a 0% markup plan, as per which, customers could get a bike in installments with zero interest rate, which they had to complete in 4 months. Although, the facility was only available in a select few dealerships and on a limited number of bikes.

A recent update suggests that the company has relaunched its 0% markup installment facility, albeit for specific cardholders. As per the company’s official social media post, the new offer is 12 months long and specific to MCB debit or credit cardholders.

The plan is available for all Yamaha bikes. Those interested in availing of the offer can reach out to MCB for further details.

Interesting Timing

This offer surfaced immediately after Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) began teasing the all-new Suzuki GSX125.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) unveiled the new GSX125 at the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) to a warm reception. After the discontinuation of GS150SE, market speculations said that the company may replace it with GSX125. The new bike will compete against the Yamaha YBR125 and the Honda CB125F.

It has a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. According to various international bike reviewers, it has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter. It has a return shift pattern and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission.

The bike has a front disc brake with dual-piston calipers and a rear drum brake. It has dual inverted fork tubes up front and spring-loaded shock absorbers in the back for suspension.

Market speculations suggest that Yamaha has timed its offer right alongside GSX 125’s launch to sway the customers in its favor. Whether or not that will be the case, remains to be seen.