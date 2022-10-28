Suzuki to Launch All-New GSX 125 Today

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will finally launch the all-new GSX 125 today, a source privy to the matter told ProPakistani. GSX 125 is a highly anticipated new arrival among bike enthusiasts as it is set to replace the GS 150SE.

PSMC revealed the new GSX 125 at the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS). The new bike will compete against the Yamaha YBR125 and the Honda CB125F.

It features a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Several international bike reviewers claim that it has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of around 42 kilometers per liter. It has a return shift pattern and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission.

GSX 125 has a front disc brake with dual-piston calipers and a rear drum brake. It has dual inverted fork tubes up front and spring-loaded shock absorbers in the back for suspension.

Currently, it is unknown if GSX 125 will arrive as a locally assembled product or as a completely built-up (CBU) import. In the latter case, the bike will likely cost well over Rs. 350,000, which is more than CB 150F and all 125cc bikes. The final price will be revealed at the launch event.