GoZayaan Rumored to Have Raised another Round of Funding

GoZayaan – an online travel-tech platform operating in Pakistan and Bangladesh and headquartered in Singapore – is rumored to have recently secured another round of significant funding.

The news is yet to be publicly acknowledged by the company or its representatives. However, the recently added features like online flight bookings and international hotels and trips indicate the company is making some headway.

It’s important to note that in March 2022, GoZayaan acquired the Pakistani online travel platform FindMyAdventure with an aim to establish itself as an end-to-end online travel marketplace.

Today, GoZayaan offers the booking and purchase of domestic and international flight tickets, hotels, as well as local and international tours from its platform.

About the New Funding Round

The funding news was spotted on GoZayaan’s Crunchbase profile which currently shows an updated funding figure of $8.1M, as opposed to the previous $3.5M. Further information is still awaited from GoZayaan’s representatives.

The current global scene in the world of startups isn’t promising and if the news about GoZayaan funding is true, this would be a good sign for the Pakistani startup sector.