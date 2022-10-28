Neem’s Embedded Finance Platform Enabled by Global Payments Leader BPC

In a strategic technology partnership, Neem, an embedded finance platform built by fintech entrepreneurs and launched in Pakistan, is joining hands with a global technology house BPC to develop its embedded finance technology stack. Neem is the first fintech enabled by BPC in Pakistan.

As an emerging financial market, Pakistan has over 200 million individuals and 3.3 million MSMEs which are underbanked. Embedded finance is globally recognized as the future of financial services and a model with the potential to bridge the financial wellness gap, especially in emerging markets.

To further its mission of bringing financial wellness to underbanked communities, Neem selected BPC’s SmartVista platform to power its embedded finance technology infrastructure to offer a seamless user experience for Neem’s partnering communities and their underbanked users.

“In BPC, we have a strong technology partner with a deep understanding of the global trends and local market dynamics. We are building our infrastructure together, firstly for Pakistan and then for the emerging markets,” commented Nadeem Shaikh, Co-founder at Neem.

As an embedded finance platform, Neem is on a mission to enable full financial wellness for underbanked communities – both individuals and businesses.

Neem is seamlessly embedding financial products and services including payments, loans, insurance, and others into communities across diverse sectors, including agriculture, MSMEs, e-commerce, fintech, logistics, healthcare, and others.

Jane Loginova, Chief Strategy Officer at BPC, said, “At BPC, we aim to solve critical consumer and business challenges by building a bridge between real life to digital, enabling real-life transactions. Therefore, I am very honoured that Neem’s founding team has chosen BPC as its technology partner to realize their vision for financial wellness.”

“I strongly believe that Neem’s different take on financial services will reshape the lives of many across Pakistan, enabling access to payments and banking services for everyone, whenever and wherever they need it,” she added.

Ahson Saeed, Managing Director of BPC in Pakistan, said, “We are building our infrastructure in Pakistan to empower fintechs and use-cases like Neem. We strongly believe that embedding financial services in this way will offer greater financial inclusion and increased reach of financial services to the masses as well as businesses. We are excited to partner with Neem in this space.”

Pakistan offers immense opportunities to leverage the power of payments innovation, as the country rapidly transforms into a future-proof economy under the initiative ‘Pakistan the Digital State’, which impacts all industries from agriculture, healthcare, education, commerce to government and financial services.

This partnership is the first step in building a unique financial technology infrastructure launched in Pakistan and scaled towards wider emerging markets to create products and services for underbanked communities.