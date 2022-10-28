Scenarios: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup?

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a thrilling finish on Thursday at Optus Stadium in Perth, further complicating Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022, and it would be difficult to predict the two teams that will make it to the semi-finals.

The Men in Green lost their first two matches of the tournament and currently sit in fifth place on the points table, while the rain-affected game between South Africa and Zimbabwe has also dented the Proteas’ chances.

Reaching the semi-final stages for the Babar Azam-led side will undoubtedly be a miracle, but how they can still qualify when South Africa and Zimbabwe already have three points in their pockets is the topic for discussion.

Win Remaining Games by Big Margins

First, Pakistan must win all three remaining matches against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh with a healthy run rate, which are scheduled for October 30, November 3, and November 6, respectively.

Ifs and Buts

Secondly, apart from this, the Men in Green will also need arch-rivals India to defeat South Africa and Zimbabwe in their respective matches scheduled for October 30 and November 6, respectively.

Third, Pakistan must hope that other results go its way, such as Zimbabwe losing its remaining two games out of three against India, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. Bangladesh must lose another game apart from the one against Pakistan. Bangladesh’s next matches are scheduled against Zimbabwe on October 30, and India on November 2.