“If I Had Been Captain, I Would Choose” Which Player Does Wasim Akram Want in WC Squad?

Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 yesterday not only left their fate in the semi-final stages in doubt but also fueled criticism of the batting unit that the team has been dealing with for a long.

Since the Asia Cup 2022, the performance of the middle-order batters has been questioned, but the series against England and the tri-nation series ensured that the squad needed changes before the mega event.

ALSO READ New Zealand Maintains Dominance in Group A After Crucial Matches Called Off

Before leaving for the tournament, it was confirmed that Babar Azam has maintained his faith in the same team, and thus the management had no interest in making changes to the squad other than the addition of Fakhar Zaman.

The former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has now expressed similar concerns following yesterday’s match, saying that everyone is aware of the fact that the middle order is one of the national team’s biggest weaknesses.

Wasim, while speaking on a talk show, said that if he had been captain, he would have prioritized the selection of experienced batter, Shoaib Malik, in the World Cup 2022 squad and would have fought for his inclusion. It is worth mentioning that Malik also shares his expert opinion on the T20 World Cup in the same show.

Wasim went on to say that the skipper should be intelligent in his selections and that if he does not get his players, he should not go to the World Cup. “It is not a street cricket where you prioritize those you have friendship with.”