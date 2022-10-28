Sports Borad Punjab’s WhatsApp Group Being Used for Political Gains

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has started his long march against the government today, from Liberty Chowk in Lahore, and will arrive in Islamabad on November 3 where they will announce the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pushed the country’s sports organizations into its ongoing campaign against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition federal government to conduct early elections.

According to the details, the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) spokesperson invited media reporters to the Long March Press Conference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf via official WhatsApp groups yesterday.

However, it was learned that the invitation letter for the political campaign in the official WhatsApp groups of Sports Board Punjab was also shared by the Sports Board Punjab spokesperson.

It was also reported that the PTI’s central leadership converted the hockey stadium into a political arena of sorts when they held a media press conference ahead of the long march.

The message circulating on social media read, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema will address a press conference at the national hockey stadium at 11:30 am.”

It is worth noting that when the PTI was in power at the federal level, the departmental sports were closed, leaving players and other management staff unemployed.