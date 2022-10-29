Video of Shadab Khan Crying on Knees After Zimbabwe Defeat Goes Viral

Vice-captain Shadab Khan broke down in tears after Pakistan’s upset defeat against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

After Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in a crucial match of the Super 12s, the all-rounder could not hide his pain as he broke down in tears. He was seen crying while sitting on his knees in a video that went viral on social media.

Shadab Khan, however, collected his emotions soon when a support staff approached to console him and he walked back into the dressing room.

LITERALLY TEARS IN MY EYES. JUST CANT SEE THAT💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pTbM39vxFC — momina 🇵🇰 (@theobsessedbear) October 28, 2022

Shadab Khan was pivotal for Pakistan in both innings, taking 3 wickets at a decent economy to restrict Zimbabwe to a low total. The star player then also helped Pakistan out of a critical situation in the chase, forming a solid partnership with Shan Masood.

However, as soon as Shadab Khan got out in the 14th over, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled to the ground, ending up in a heartbreaking defeat.