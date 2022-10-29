Indian Legend Slams Babar Azam for Poor Team Selection

Pakistan’s place in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is hanging in balance after losses to India and Zimbabwe, and it now depends on other teams along with winning all of its remaining three matches.

The Men in Green were one of the favorite teams before the tournament began, but they are now facing harsh criticism for their poor performance from not only Pakistani former cricketers but also from others.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India captain, has also criticized Babar Azam for not selecting Mohammad Waim Jr. against India, claiming that he, like Hardik Pandya, can play lofty shots and can bowl a couple of overs.

“They don’t have a very settled middle order. In the T20I matches they played before, Fakhar Zaman played at No.3 or 4. Now he is part of the squad, but not in the XI. Shan Masood is also there. Although he is scoring runs.”

While Speaking to India Today, the legendary batter went on to say that in the shortest format of the game, the team needs players who can bowl three or four overs and score 30 runs in the last few overs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. was selected for the second game against Zimbabwe, where he took four wickets for 24 runs and scored 12 runs off 13 balls, including two boundaries.