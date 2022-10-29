Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Camera Sample Shows Major Improvement

2022 is coming to an end soon, meaning next year’s phones are right around the corner. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to break cover in early 2023 as per Samsung’s usual roadmap and leaks for the upcoming phones are starting to mount.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe seems to have gotten his hands on a Galaxy S23 Ultra prototype and has shared a camera sample from the upcoming flagship phone. Even though work on the phone is unfinished as it is still a few months away from launch, the camera samples still look promising.

Here is a crop from photos taken by the Galaxy S23 Ultra compared with the S22 Ultra (upscaled 16x). The new Ultra phone was able to produce a much sharper image and is able to distinguish between tightly packed parallel lines, unlike its predecessor. Note that AI enhancements were disabled for these shots.

The S23 Ultra is expected to be Samsung’s first phone with a 200MP camera, but instead of the ISOCELL sensors seen on other phones, the company is expected to use a new sensor for its next-gen phone. According to the cat tipster, this should be a 1/1.3”, 0.6µm sensor which will support a 50MP mode (instead of just 12.5MP and 200MP as originally claimed). Other modes are reportedly in development.

Aside from its main camera, the S23 Ultra is rumored to keep the S22 Ultra’s telephoto camera, but with better image processing to enable improved image quality. The tipster is yet to share any camera samples from the zoom lens.

Keep in mind that the S23 Ultra is still a few months from launch, so camera quality could improve at launch. Samsung keeps rolling out camera updates after launch as well, so the camera performance is expected to improve even further into 2023.