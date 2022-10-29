Supercomputer Predicts the Winner of FIFA World Cup 2022

BCA’s supercomputer has projected Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, with the former having a better chance of lifting the cup. BCA is an independent provider of global investment research based in Canada.

FIFA World Cup 2022 has all eyes on it as it is expected to be the final major tournament of the two greats of the game. With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo expectedly playing their last World Cup, the supercomputer owned by BCA has only fanned the flames of excitement predicting the two to meet in the final of the tournament.

Using statistics from the digital games as well as the previous mega events, the supercomputer has anticipated Argentina and Portugal to come face-to-face in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. While the clash is going to be a thrilling one if the estimates go right, the stats predict Argentina to outshine Portugal on the big day. Hence, the supercomputer says ‘it’s Messi over Ronaldo.’

Titled “The Most Important of All Unimportant Forecasts 2nd Edition: 2022 FIFA World Cup,” the research includes a sample of 192 group stage matches and 64 knockout rounds from 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well as player statistics from the EA Sports FIFA video game, to predict the outcome of the competition.

The mega event is scheduled to take place in November in Qatar with 32 teams fighting for glory.