Sri Lanka in Deep Trouble After Massive Defeat to New Zealand

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 29, 2022 | 4:51 pm

New Zealand added two crucial points to the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table after comfortably defeating Sri Lanka by 65 runs in the only match of the day at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

With this, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand retained the top place in the Group 1 points table with five points and a healthy run rate of +3.85.

Sri Lanka has dropped to the bottom of the table after losing back-to-back against Australia and New Zealand. Its only win came against Ireland by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, with 3 points, England sits in second place. Ireland is third and Australia is fourth. Australia will face Ireland on October 31 in Brisbane.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 +3.85
England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239
Ireland 3 1 1 1 3 -1.169
Australia 3 1 1 1 3 -1.555
Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620
Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.890

 

