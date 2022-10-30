Govt Fully Committed to Meeting Debt Commitments: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government’s financial situation is “fully solvent” and it is committed to fulfilling its local and international commitments.

The minister held a meeting with Presidents and CEOs of the leading commercial banks at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday.

Highlighting the overall economic outlook of the country, the minister shared that with the pragmatic policies of the government, the economy of the country is on a trajectory path. The finance minister urged them to play their due role in the financial and economic stabilization and progress of the country.

The bankers reposed full confidence in the government’s macroeconomic policies and assured the minister of their full support for the prosperity of Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and senior officers from Finance Division and the central bank also attended the meeting.