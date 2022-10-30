Pakistan Gets First-Ever T20I Win in Australia

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets for their first-ever T20I win in Australia which also kept alive their slim hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first but could only post a miserly target of 92. Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan taking three wickets.

Babar failed to reach two digits for the third consecutive game as he was run out only in the second over. Surprisingly the Pakistani batsmen played cautiously and showed little intent to chase down the target quickly.

The men in green eventually reached the target in the 14th over to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2022 and also registered their first-ever T20I win in Australia, in their seventh attempt.

Shadab Khan was declared the player of the match for this his figures of 3 for 22. The win keeps Pakistan in the hunt for the semi-finals, however, they will need a favor from India who take on South Africa today.

Despite the win, Pakistan sits only second from the bottom with India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Zimbabwe all above Pakistan.