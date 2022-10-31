Children Faint After Inhaling Toxic Generator Fumes in Unregistered Private School

Around 15 children passed out due to the poisonous engine smoke of a generator at a community school for underprivileged children in the Lyari area of Karachi this morning.

Following the incident, the fainted children were rushed to the Civil Hospital for emergency medical attention. Fortunately, doctors determined 10 of them to be stable, while others are being monitored at the hospital.

According to the rescue team, the accumulation of generator gas fumes led to their fainting.

Additional Director Registration of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS), Rafia Javed, said that the school is not registered with the government and added that the fainted children are out of danger now.

She also stated that the Education Department will penalize the school for endangering the lives of students, while an extensive investigation into the matter is underway.

SSP Karachi South, Shabbir Ahmad, declared that the school administration will be held responsible for failing to safeguard students, and revealed that around 200 minors were present in the school at the time of the incident.

The Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) at Civil Hospital also confirmed that all of the minors brought to the hospital are safe and well.