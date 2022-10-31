Education Dpartment Inquires About Twitter Accounts of Punjab’s Govt Teachers

The South Punjab School Education Department (SED) has asked for the Twitter accounts of teachers from all 18 districts in the southern region.

Concerning the above, the Public Instructions Director, Zahida Batool, sent out a circular to the Chief Executive Officers CEOs of all District Education Authorities (DEAs) in south Punjab.

In the circular, she instructed the CEOs to provide details of the Twitter-using head teachers (male and female) of elementary, high, and higher secondary schools in their respective jurisdictions. She also provided forms to be filled out by 3 November 2022.

In related news, the stakeholders have urged the Punjab government to take proactive measures to ensure the implementation of its recently passed law promising ‘free and compulsory’ education across the province.

The Punjab Education Department has also directed that all private educational institutions in the province offer free education to 10 percent of impoverished and eligible students, which stakeholders commend.