ICC Contemplating Pakistan Vs. India Test Match at MCG

According to Australian media reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering arranging a Test match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the near future.

It is understood that the higher-ups in the ICC were astonished at the spectacle of the Pakistan vs India encounter at the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a jam-packed crowd at the MCG, which has turned their attention to host a Test match between the two nations.

Former Australian all-rounder, Simon O’Donnell, while talking to an Australian news media outlet, stated that discussions about a Pakistan-India Test match are already underway in the wake of the blockbuster T20 World Cup encounter. He further stated that there are discussions regarding hosting a Test match in Australia or a triangular series between Pakistan, India, and Australia.

The 2022 T20 World Cup match between the two nations is regarded as one of the most exciting T20 matches in cricket history. India emerged victorious, amidst a controversial no-ball on the last ball of the match, as Virat Kohli guided his side to a historic win over the Men in Green.

This was the third meeting between the two sides this year, which is considered a rare occurrence as the rivals rarely meet on the cricketing field. The last time neighboring countries met in a Test match was in 2007 on Pakistan’s tour of India.