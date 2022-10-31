STARZPLAY and Espresso Media Reveal the ‘MAGIC-100’: A Catalogue of 100 Documentaries from Around the World

Launched in 2018, STARZPLAY has gained recognition as the fastest-growing streaming service in Pakistan and has recently added another exciting aspect to its content catalog for its viewers.

To cap off yet another exciting year, STARZPLAY has partnered with Espresso Media International to add a ‘Magic-100’ to their catalog – a diverse catalog of 150 hours of documentaries from around the world.

Espresso Media has 21 years of experience as an International TV distributor, specializing in documentaries, factual entertainment, and lifestyle content.

The ‘Magic-100’ catalog includes 21 hours of true crime content, 31 hours of education documentaries, and 23 hours of a whole universe of science and space entertainment… and there is more from where that comes from.

Some of the major titles in the list include:

Big Sonia – exploring what it means to be a survivor, over 75 years since Sonia’s stay at Auschwitz and later liberation from Bergen-Belsen.

My Beautiful Stutter – executive produced by Paul Rudd which is a moving and inspirational film following five kids who stutter.

Eating Up Easter – a character-led documentary exploring how the environment of Rapa Nui (‘Easter Island’) is suffering due to tourism, globalization, and trash.

Swim Team – a multi-award winning festival favorite that sees a diverse range of autistic young people form a competitive swim team.

Launching documentaries on STARZPLAY is a purpose-driven approach by STARZPLAY. The idea is to educate the Pakistani youth about social issues and events around the world;

Fulfill people’s impulse to know more of their favorite sport, music, art, places to travel, and favourite personalities; and to explore crime and drama, space and engineering, history and culture for all the curious ones out there.

Jess Reilly, Head of Sales and Acquisitions, says, “We couldn’t be prouder that STARZPLAY has chosen Espresso’s catalogue from which to launch their documentary offering, with 100 titles curated to span multiple genres of our content and birth their factual state, especially given their popularity as Pakistan’s most rapidly growing streaming service.”

Speaking about this latest collaboration, Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman of Cinepax Cinemas, says, “We at STARZPLAY couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership with Espresso. The topics that we have picked for STARZPLAY resonate with the knowledge and entertainment we aim to promote as well.”

“Being the fastest-growing and most widely accessible streaming service, we have seen considerable growth in streaming numbers and viewership counts. We expect the documentaries to be a huge hit amongst the viewers and we are proud to have a streaming service that will enable consumers all over Pakistan to experience them,” he adds.

STARZPLAY service offers convenient payment methods (Telenor, Ufone, Credit card, Vouchers) and streaming in 4K and Full HD on multiple devices.

The platform offers countless hours of entertainment including Hollywood blockbusters, full boxsets, STARZPLAY original productions, and now for the first time, exclusive award-winning documentaries as well.

Viewers can stream the documentaries by visiting www.starzplay.pk or by downloading the STARZPLAY application, available on both, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Watch this space for updates regarding STARZPLAY releases in the near future.