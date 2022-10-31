Suzuki GSX 125 Vs. Yamaha YBR 125 – Commuter Bike Showdown [Comparison]

The two-wheeler industry of Pakistan has gotten slightly more exciting with the launch of the Suzuki GSX 125. The new motorcycle replaces GS 150SE, which Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) retired a few months ago.

Due to the recent car and fuel price hikes, bikes have seen a surge in interest and popularity. Resultantly, GSX 125 was one of the most anticipated new arrivals in Pakistan.

GSX 125 faces tough competition with several popular bikes, including Yamaha YBR 125. The bike debuted in 2015 and became an instant success due to its fresh looks and features for that time.

This article will compare the two bikes and see which one is a better value. Let us have a look:

Styling

Suzuki GSX 125

GSX 125 has a sleek and modern-looking design with stylish alloy wheels, a brushed aluminum three-piece handlebar a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.

A chiseled fuel tank with large air scoops on the side gives it a beefy look. The black and silver panels, brushed aluminum footpeg braces on either side, and a large exhaust give the GSX 125 a sporty flair.

The tail features body-colored panels on either side, a contemporary rear-mounted rack, and a modern taillight that allow for a sharp look.

Yamaha YBR 125

Upon its debut, YBR 125 was the talk of the town due to its sporty looks compared to mainstream, ancient-looking bikes such as Honda CG 125.

It also has an aggressive stance, a sporty fuel-tank design with air scoops, and matte-black alloy wheels. A distinctive design element on the side is a large exhaust and a few sharp panels that accentuate the sportiness. YBR 125’s tail is also lifted, and fears a sleek taillight, giving it a street bike-esque look.

YBR 125G looks more imposing due to a lifted front mudguard, a retro-style headlight with a steel brace, suspension boots, and comparatively larger block-pattern tires.

Dimensions and Weight

Here’s how the two bikes compete in terms of size and weight. The Suzuki bike is a bit heavier with slightly better ground clearance than the Yamaha. Other than that the two bikes are quite similar in size.

Measurements Suzuki GSX 125 Yamaha YBR 125 Overall Length 1,990 mm 1,975 mm Overall Width 755 mm 745 mm Overall Height 1,075 mm 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,270 mm 1,285 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 145 mm Weight 126 kg 114 kg

Performance

Suzuki GSX 125

It has a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

GSX 125 has a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Yamaha YBR 125

YBR 125 has a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.7 horsepower (hp) and 10.4 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, giving it a slight edge over the Suzuki bike in terms of torque. The weight difference is also in favor of YBR, which means the Yamaha bike should feel ever so slightly faster.

It has a fuel economy of 45 kilometers per liter, as claimed by various owners, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has a single-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Features

Both bikes have the following features:

Features Suzuki GSX 125 Yamaha YBR 125 Starter System Self-Start Only Self and Kick-Start Fuel Tank Capacity 14.2 Liters 13 Liter Fuel Gauge Yes Yes Balance Shaft or Minimal Vibrations Unknown Yes Return Shift Pattern Yes Yes Adjustable Rear Suspension Yes Yes High Beam Flasher Yes No Handle-Mounted Choke Lever Yes No Gear-Position Indicator Yes Yes Handle-bar Counter-Weights Yes No Kill-Switch No No

Price

The prices of both bikes are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) Yamaha YBR 125 315,000 YBR 125 G 331,000 Suzuki GSX 125 359,000

Verdict

So is the Suzuki GSX 125 a better value? Unfortunately, not even close. On paper, Suzuki GSX 125 has very few improvements over YBR 125, yet, it demands an additional Rs. 28,000 over the price of YBR 125.

Even though YBR 125 lacks a few features like a choke lever, high beam flasher, and handlebar counterweights, it outshines the GSX 125 in terms of power, with a slight edge in torque and a lower overall weight.

In Bangladesh, where Suzuki GSX 125 recently debuted, everyone loves its performance therefore, the driving feel may be a deciding factor for some enthusiasts to buy Suzuki’s new offering.

All in all, Pakistani buyers prefer value for money, which the Suzuki bike lacks so it will be a tough sell in the country.