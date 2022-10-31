Will Toyota Lose to Sazgar? Locally Assembled Haval H6 Hybrid Launching Soon

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) looks to beat Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) to the punch by launching the locally assembled Haval H6 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) before them. This is a significant development as Haval H6 HEV just made its debut in China back in August 2022.

It should be noted that Toyota plans to launch its first locally assembled hybrid car (Corolla Cross SUV) in a few months. Sazgar launching the Haval H6 hybrid before them would give it a major advantage.

The SUV competes with MG HS PHEV, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Honda CR-V.

It features a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Combined with the output of a 1.8 kW electric motor, it makes a handsome 240 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

ALSO READ Europe to Ban Combustion Engines by 2035

The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). GWM claims an electric-only range of 55 km in the hybrid variant.

The SUV has several advanced features such as:

6 Airbags

360º Camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless Charging

Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration

Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents

Keyless Entry and Go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple Drive Modes

Panoramic Sunroof

Ventilated Seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient Lighting

Price

The H6 HEV is a major upgrade over the 1.5T variant, especially in terms of performance and efficiency. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag.

ALSO READ Suzuki Launches GSX 125, Which Costs More Than Honda CB 150F

In China, H6 HEV costs the equivalent of Rs. 4.8 million. While it seems comparatively cheaper, bear in mind that China has completely indigenized HEV production which eliminates several costs. Once the completely knocked-down (CKD) kits arrive in Pakistan, they will include several taxes, driving up the price of the final product.

Resultantly, H6 HEV will likely cost upwards of Rs. 9 million in Pakistan, which may affect its demand significantly.

Photo Courtesy: Ahsan Javed