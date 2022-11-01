Govt is All Set to Hire New CEO of PSEB

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has completed the interviews of candidates for the appointment of CEO Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Sources in the MoITT told ProPakistani, the selection board headed by the federal minister interviewed the hopefuls for the appointment of the CEO of PSEB. After shortlisting, the panel consisting of three names will be sent to the federal government for approval.

While talking to ProPakistani, an IT Ministry official said, “the post of CEO Pakistan [Software] Export Board is critical and the ministry wants to fulfill it as soon as possible because PSEB is responsible for enhancing IT Exports. The ministry’s target is to achieve an IT export of $5 billion in the current financial year”.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication started the process of appointing the CEO of PSEB in the first week of September and invited applications from candidates. According to the sources after shortlisting, around 30 aspirants were called for an interview while 26 candidates appeared before the selection board.

The post of CEO PSEB has been vacant for the last two months. Earlier Osman Nasir MD PSEB left the post after the expiry of his tenure in August 2022. According to the sources, Osman Nasir was offered an extension of tenure by the Ministry of IT and Telecom but he refused to take the extension.