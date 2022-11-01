ICC Ambassador Hafeez Departs for Australia for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Matches

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, is regarded as one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced, having played for the Green Shirts for over a decade and a half across formats.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket after last year’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, but he is still regarded as a true sportsman in the eyes of the world cricket community.

ALSO READ Ex-Captain Wants Pakistan to Look to Abdullah Shafique for 2023 ODI World Cup

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him as the ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making him the only Pakistani ambassador in the ongoing competition.

Earlier today, the former captain left for Australia, where he will be seen as Pakistan’s ICC ambassador at the T20 World Cup. He will be present for Pakistan’s matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ Pakistan and China Likely to Approve Rs. 42 Billion Gwadar Breakwater Project

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will lock horns against South Africa on November 03 at Sydney Cricket Ground while they will face Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh on November 06 in their last match.

Mohammad Hafeez has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 3,652, 6,614, and 2,514 runs, respectively. He also took 53 Test, 139 ODI, and 61 T20I wickets.