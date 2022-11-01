Pakistan and China Likely to Approve Rs. 42 Billion Gwadar Breakwater Project

Pakistan and China are likely to sign a Framework Agreement on the Development of a Breakwater at Gwadar Port, worth approximately Rs. 42 billion during the Prime Minister’s visit, it is learned reliably here.

In order to implement the strategic arrangements of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and “China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are proactively pursuing the CPEC-related Gwadar Projects, which are mutually beneficial for both the countries, an official source told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ Planning Minister Directs to Remove Bottlenecks to Speed Up CPEC Projects

The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved the Framework Agreement on the Development of Breakwater at Gwadar Port to be signed between Pakistan and China. For the future expansion of Gwadar Port, the government has decided to launch a project worth Rs. 42.19 billion for the construction of a breakwater at Jebel-e-Nuh of the port area.

The prerequisite for the Gwadar Port expansion is the introduction of a breakwater at Jebel-e-Nuh to provide tranquil berthing conditions for the Port’s Eastern berths to be developed. The implementation period of the breakwater project is 10 years and it will be completed in 2032.

The purpose of this breakwater project is mainly to provide ample marine protection against waves, and monsoonal swells and meet limiting (allowable) wave conditions considered safe for berthing, as cargo operation as well as other functions of the 4.8 km of East Bay development proposed for Gwadar Port, Eastbay Fishing Boats Basin, future ship services & bunkering facilities, proposed Naval Basin project and existing multipurpose wharf, during both construction and operational stages.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Import of Wheat from Russia on G2G Basis

The government has decided to seek Chinese financing for the construction of the Breakwater at Gwadar Port. The draft Framework Agreement has been prepared for the upcoming visit of the PM to China.

A Framework Agreement is likely to be signed between both countries for initiating a feasibility study for the construction of a Breakwater at Gwadar Port, preparation of PC-1, and construction of the breakwater during the PM visit, the source said.