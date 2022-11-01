Ex-Captain Wants Pakistan to Look to Abdullah Shafique for 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prepare Test opener, Abdullah Shafique, as a middle-order batter in the fifty-over format for the upcoming season.

The former coach stated that the right-handed opener is a technically sound batter who can play the spin with ease, making him a good option for Pakistan to play as a middle-order batter.

In response to a question about Abdullah’s ability in T20 cricket, Misbah stated that the opening batter has the talent to be a part of the side in the shortest format, but he should concentrate on ODI and Test cricket.

“Abdullah Shafique can play a middle-order batter in ODI due to his strong technique. He plays spin well. He does talent to play T20 format but I believe he should better focus on ODI and Test cricket,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here the 22-year-old has had a fantastic season in red-ball cricket this year, scoring 736 runs in 13 innings at an average of 66.90, including two centuries and four fifties.

Pakistan will have a busy fifty-over season this year, as they will compete in two mega events and play eight ODIs against New Zealand and three ODIs against Afghanistan at home. The ODI World Cup is scheduled in India next year and Pakistan will need to be ready for the mega event and learn from their mistakes in T20I World Cup’s planning.